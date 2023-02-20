Home Business Lithium, the electric car boom turbocharges Albemarle’s results
Business

Lithium, the electric car boom turbocharges Albemarle’s results

by admin
Lithium, the electric car boom turbocharges Albemarle’s results

ServiceBattery metals

The US giant, which also supplies Tesla, is a good thermometer of the demand for the metal for batteries: in the fourth quarter of 2022 it raised prices again, but volumes grew the same and Ebitda quintupled

by Sissi Bellomo

Lithium puts the turbo in Albermarle, the US battery metal giant, which is one of the major suppliers of Tesla and more generally of the electric car industry. “White gold” is increasingly in demand, in the automotive sector and beyond. And the mining group – which is based in North Carolina and also has operations in Chile and Australia – is a good gauge of demand: the price it charged to customers more than quadrupled in the last quarter of 2022, but sales volumes I am…

See also  Digital RMB speeds up and the humanized payment environment is coming

You may also like

The first petroleum car to circulate in Italy?...

Superbonus, the table at Palazzo Chigi with companies....

Superbonus, to release the credits the government opens...

Parma, FdI storm for the shock poster: “Staging...

Appointments, from the League a torpedo against Eni...

Parma, FdI storm for the shock poster: “Staging...

The Certificate Journal n.781 is out

The SEC accuses Terra Luna: deceived investors, billions...

Leonardo creates a green lung for the Foggia...

Lega on appointments: “Enel and Eni must change...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy