Life Science: Lombard Cluster Life Sciences and LithuaniaBIO sign a MoU to strengthen cooperation between Italian and Lithuanian companies

The link between Italy and Lithuania is further strengthened, through a careful operation of networking e business matching. The Milan office of Assolombarda is the place chosen for the meeting between the Lombard Cluster of Life Sciences and the Lithuanian delegation representing the Life Sciences sector. The aim of the meeting, hosted yesterday, is to encourage the exchange of information between companies, offering everyone the opportunity to deepen their knowledge of the Lithuanian and Lombard life science ecosystems, together with current research and development opportunities . The birth of new ones collaborations and new meetings is thus simplified, bringing companies closer together and joining forces to achieve important future goals.

Il Lombardy Cluster Life Sciencesa community entirely dedicated to Life Sciences in the Lombardy Region, brings together all the public and private actors involved in the fields of diagnostics, advanced therapies, pharmaceuticals, medical devices and technologies applied to health, to facilitate the progress of the sector in Lombardy and the creation of new business opportunities among the associates. During the event, representatives of LithuaniaBIO e Lombardy Cluster Life Sciences have signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding), emphasizing the importance of continuous and concrete cooperation, where companies have the opportunity to compare notes and learn from each other.

Among the members of the Lithuanian delegation present at the meeting: Dawn ArmonaitėMinister of Economy and Innovation; Greta LeleAdvisor to the Minister of Economy and Innovation; Inga SimanonytėAdvisor to the Minister of Economy and Innovation; Dalia KreivieneAmbassador of the Republic of Lithuania in the Italian Republic; Laura ŠerenieneFirst Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Lithuania e Lucio SarnoHonorary Consul of the Republic of Lithuania in the Lombardy Region.

Together with the representatives of the Lombardy Region and the members of the Lithuanian delegation, there were also nine different companies operating in the sectors biotech, services and healthcare, who presented their projects and all possible applications. Genie Biotech EU, Fitodenta, Cureline Baltic, Mind, Bio4Dreams, Biomapas, Pulsetto and Cureline Baltic; these are the names of the potential collaborative initiatives between Lithuania and Italy which will make it possible to strengthen the cooperation relationship between the two realities.

The interview of affaritaliani.it to Aušrinė Armonaitė, Minister of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania

The meeting between Italian companies and Lithuanian companies hosted by the Milan office of Assolombarda underlines the importance of the life sciences sector in the Lithuanian economy. Dawn ArmonaitėMinister of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania, told the microphones of affaritaliani.it what has been the growth path of the sector Life Science and what it represents for the country: “The life sciences sector is growing rapidly in Lithuania and equally rapidly growing globally. For companies operating in the sector, Covid has turned into a powerful window of opportunity; not only a devastating and difficult crisis, but also one more opportunity to encourage the development of innovation and to be able to grow further. Last year, the life sciences sector grew by 22% in Lithuania, and we expect it will soon reach 5% of our GDP“.

“It is important to develop a common partnership, which can lead to cooperation between Lithuania, Lombardy and Italy in general“, underlined the Minister. “We are here in Lombardy, we have just signed the MoU with the Lombardy Cluster of Life Sciences, and we hope that these exchanges and cooperation can offer new opportunities to our companies, our universities and our research institutes, helping to create further stories successfull“.

Italy and Lithuania are among the member countries of the European Union. Between the two, Lithuania represents a small open economy, where the8% of the PIL comes from exports. “We discovered that Italy is only 11th in the list of our trading partners“, commented Armonaite. “For this, we believe that it is right to increase the number of economic collaborations, improve our partnership in the field of life sciences and build tangible and concrete results. Through today’s meeting, we aim to facilitate the creation of new partnerships, facilitating discussion between companies. We have twenty Lithuanian companies here today who had B2B meetings, and I hope that new business tools will emerge from these connections“.

In the current landscape, it is essential that Italian companies and research institutes get to know Lithuanian companies and institutes better. As reported by the Minister of Economy and Innovation Dawn Armonaitė, important events are planned both in Lithuania and in Lombardy, aimed at fostering cooperation. “We have invited members of the Lombardy Cluster of Life Sciences to participate in the Life Science Baltic Conference, one of the largest life science conferences in Europe. It will be held in September, from 20 to 21, and we will be happy to host Cluster members. Collaborations and connections are valuable, just as mutual learning is valuable. We must not only tell success stories, but also mistakes and practical tools, so as to help each other. For example, today we discussed the issue date, a key driver of innovation in the life sciences industries“.

“Like the European Union“, he concluded Armonaite“sometimes we lag behind our partners in the US. We need to transform the business tools that are in the industry and grow the life sciences industries even further. Those discussed today are the main maneuvering areas to start with. From this point on, endless opportunities open up for the future and for future collaborations“.

