Every reporter Zeng Jian Every editor Chen Junjie

Camel shares (SH601311, stock price 9 yuan, market value 10.6 billion yuan) disclosed on the afternoon of December 2 that the company received a notification from the family of the founder, controlling shareholder, actual controller, and director Mr. Liu Guoben that Liu Guoben died of illness on November 30. , at the age of 79.

Liu Guoben is the founder, controlling shareholder, and actual controller of Camel. He has served as the chairman of the company for a long time since the company went public; since May 2019, he has served as a director of the company. The listed company stated that Liu Guoben led the company to gradually grow from a street and township enterprise to a leading company in the automotive low-voltage battery industry and a listed company on the main board, making indelible contributions and laying a solid foundation for the company’s long-term development. As an expert in the automotive battery industry, Liu Guoben has also made outstanding contributions to the progress and development of the domestic automotive battery field.