According to IT House news on March 17, the OPPO Find X6 series will be released at 14:00 on March 21. At the press conference, OPPO will launch OPPO Find X6 / Pro flagship mobile phone, OPPO Pad 2 flagship tablet, OPPO Enco Free3 Bluetooth headset and other new products. Liu Zuohu released the low-light photo proofs of OPPO Find X6 Pro on Weibo, saying: “Yesterday I watched the telephoto portrait photography, and today I watched the low-light landscape photography.

Liu Zuohu posted a picture to warm up the shooting effect of the dark part of the new phone, and let users guess which one is the shooting effect of the new phone through comparison. IT Home learned from the proofs that the suppression of the highlights in the pair of pictures is stronger than that in pictures 2 and 3, the details of the close-range and distant views are full, and the overall color is continuous; the details of the dark part in picture 2 are lost, and the color cast is serious; And there is glare, and the details of the dark part are lost.


