As early as October 13, 2022, Liu Zuohu, the founder of OnePlus, released a photo of the classic three-stage button of OnePlus on Weibo, and said “I am back”.

Today, Liu Zuohu suddenly forwarded this Weibo,Said that this is a “long foreshadowing”, and said tomorrow.

Combined with Weibo Xiaowei’s “OnePlus Ace Rabbit”,OnePlus Ace 2 will be officially unveiled tomorrow without any accidents, entering the announcement process.

At the same time, the classic three-stage button of OnePlus will also be inherited on this phone.

In terms of appearance design, except for the classic three-stage button, OnePlus Ace 2 will basically follow the design language of OnePlus 11 and adopt the same ring lens design.

In terms of core configuration,It will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ chip, front 16 million pixels, rear 50 million main camera, 8 million super wide-angle and 2 million depth of field triple camera, battery capacity is 5000mAh, and supports 100W flash charging.

In addition, OnePlus Ace 2 uses a domestic 1.5K curved screen with a hole in the middle. This is the first 1.5K curved screen mobile phone under OnePlus.