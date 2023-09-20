Home » Liulin: Cultivating a “Golden Broom” Industry to Achieve Prosperity
Liulin: Cultivating a “Golden Broom” Industry to Achieve Prosperity

Liulin County in Shanxi Province has found a new way to get rich – broom grass. The Caojiagou broom grass planting base in Jiajiayuan Township has become a thriving industry for the locals.

Since the implementation of the rural revitalization strategy, the Caojiagou Village Party Branch has taken advantage of the area’s resources and led the cooperative and villagers to develop the broom grass planting industry. This initiative has proven to be a success, with the cooperative transferring a total of 200 acres of land for broom grass cultivation.

The output value per mu (a Chinese unit of land measurement) is 3,000 yuan, resulting in an annual output value of 600,000 yuan. This has led to a significant increase in income for the members of the cooperative, doubling their earnings.

Photos taken at the Caojiagou broom grass planting base show villagers busy harvesting the grass. The scenes are filled with gratification and abundance, showcasing the success of this new industry.

The cultivation and harvesting of broom grass in Liulin County has become a big industry that is driving economic growth and improving the livelihoods of the local community. With the continuous development of this industry, Liulin County hopes to further prosper and contribute to the overall revitalization of rural areas in Shanxi Province.

Source: Luliang Daily

