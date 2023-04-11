Home Business Live streaming su FOL – Protagonista Smart Bank
by admin
New appointment with the Live Streaming of FinanzaOnline. Protagonist of the episode Smart Banka leading digital investment bank.

Live on FOL

In particular, Friday 14 April at 12:00 will take the stage on our site Smart Bank. The CEO will participate during the live streaming on FinanzaOnline Antonio De Negri.

You can now, in the box below, submit your question to be presented to Smart Bank during the live.

Who is Smart Bank

Smart Bank was born in September 2022 as a digital investment bank with the main objective of bringing technological and product innovation to the Italian market. The latest innovative banking service launched is Smart Bank 5×5, a new 5-year callable deposit account with fixed interest at 5% gross per annum, currently being funded. To find out more and ask questions directly to Antonio connected to the live broadcast!

