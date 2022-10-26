The key points Webuild’s commitment in Italy

Live with Webuild. The Italian construction giant (formerly Salini Impregilo) launches the initiative “transparent construction sites“. This is a unique website in Italy (www.cantieritrasparenti.it) with 18 active webcams in 5 large Italian shipyards Webuild to follow the progress of the work 24 hours a day. Through the site, users – technicians, engineers, citizens or even just curious – can travel throughout Italy and observe live the works in the Webuild construction sites of: Third pass of the Giovi, Verona-Padua high-speed line, Bicocca-Catenanuova railway line (Palermo-Catania), and those of the subways M4 Metro Milan e Rome Metro Line C. Webuild intends to gradually extend the initiative to other works as well.

We are talking about projects that progressively advance, such as the M4 Metro Milan, the Blue Line, which at the end of November will see the inauguration of the first section Linate-Dateo with the opening of six stations, including that of Linate airport, followed in the middle of next year by the opening of two further stops, up to the San Babila station, which with its 12-minute journey will become the station of a city ​​center closest to its airport.

They are in everything 29 large infrastructural works that the Webuild Group is carrying out today in Italy, in collaboration with a supply chain of over 8,500 companies, of which over 1,200 involved in 2021 alone for a total contract value exceeding 3.5 billion euros in 2021.

From North to South, about 16 thousand workers between direct and third parties, of which over 9,000 in active construction sites in Northern Italy and 7,000 between Central and South. Particular attention is paid to the creation of growth opportunities in the sector for young Webuild workforce, and who will be increasingly involved in the Group’s activities, both as managers and as workers.

The new site www.cantieritrasparenti.it it is part of the digital ecosystem webuildgroup.comwhich in the last 9 months has collected over 560 thousand visits, registering a growth of 10% compared to 2021. Visitors coming mainly from Italy, the United States and Australia to browse the site and consult its contents.