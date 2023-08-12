Liver disease, silent killers for an uncomplaining liver

Chronic liver disease is a silent killer that creeps in, develops over the years without obvious symptoms fueled by excess alcohol, hepatitis virus infections or hepatic steatosis iin a context, perhaps, of being overweight or worse, obesity. Only in the final stages of the disease does the ever-quiet liver begin to complain, but cirrhosis or cancer is often too advanced. So the main goal of medicine is to detect this pathology in time. Today a research published in “The Lancet” measures eight variables that can give the doctor information to identify, among the “healthy”, those who are at risk of developing severe liver disease. Research coordinator is Pere Ginès, consultant of the Hospital Clínic Hepatology Service and head of the IDIBAPS Chronic Liver Diseases group. He explains the results as follows: ”We have tried to make it easy to calculate, cheap, accessible to all healthcare professionals. It includes eight variables: age, gender and six analytical variables that are in the conventional analyzes that a person performs in a check-up”.

Liver disease, a detector to improve broad spectrum screening

This tool could become an early detector to improve the “screening” of the population. Until now the doctor did not have the proper tools to detect the arrival of liver disease. But how does the disease develop on the liver? Ginès replies that “It happens that something hurts the liver. This something is very variable, but most of the time it is of hepatitis viruses, that cause the infection. The other main cause is the consumption of alcohol, not necessarily extraordinary, but sometimes within normal limits, but it can damage it. Another cause, very frequent today, is associated with obesity, overweight and diabetes. More fat in the liver, in the long run, leads to inflammation. Inflammation that creates scars (fibrosis). The liver loses elasticity, hardens and this favors cirrhosis. The worst evolution is then liver cancer. And this is associated with obesity, being overweight but also with alcohol or hepatitis”. Fortunately, the progression of the disease can be halted if caught in time. For example, hepatitis C patients can now, for example, be treated with the new generation of antivirals.

Liver disease, a new patient profile

A patient profile was also made in the research. Just 15 years ago, more than 50 percent of people with advanced chronic liver disease with cirrhosis had hepatitis C. Or hepatitis C combined with hazardous alcohol use. Now hepatitis C is at a minimum while the most prevalent problem is metabolic fatty liver, associated with overweight and obesity. And doctors’ forecasts confirm that this trend will continue to increase drastically in the future. Junk foods are on the defendant’s table even if people are not fully aware of the danger. The worse the food, the more sedentary the life, the sooner cirrhosis develops. A confirmation of this assumption can be clearly seen in the United States, where cirrhosis began to be seen in adolescents: fast food, lots of carbohydrates, fat, few vegetables and little exercise. In the 30s, weight gains and the disease can develop in the 60s without warning symptoms. Regarding the consumption of alcohol, the researcher confirms that “Most of the people we diagnose for alcoholic cirrhosis have not been drunk in their life. Getting drunk is the acute effect of alcohol on the central nervous system, on the brain; but the chronic effect is the one that affects other organs and the one that suffers the most is the liver. The more you drink, the higher your risk increases. And if, moreover, you are obese or diabetic, even more so”. How to defend yourself? According to the researcher there are three therapeutic alternatives: “ The first is to remove the etiological agent and, if this is achieved, it is very effective, especially if done quickly; the second is to correct and try to prevent complications that occur in the patient, such as infections; the last alternative is the most drastic, the transplant. With these goals of trying to identify liver disease early, what we want to achieve is that we don’t need to use transplantation. This new risk scale will be able to direct healthcare professionals towards correct preventive advice”.

