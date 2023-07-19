Living Below the Poverty Line: The Financial Struggles of Social Security Beneficiaries

Title: Social Security Payments Leave Many Retirees Living Below Poverty Line

Subtitle: Despite taxes, average Social Security payment of $1,830.66 per month fails to provide sufficient financial support for retired Americans

On average, retired individuals in the United States receive approximately $1,830.66 per month, which adds up to $21,967.92 annually, in Social Security payments. However, these numbers might be misleading as taxes need to be paid on this amount, significantly reducing the actual amount of money available for retirees. This information, provided by 24/7 Wall ST, highlights a critical issue faced by many elderly citizens.

The average payment mentioned above is not a guarantee for every retiree, indicating that numerous individuals receive even lower payments. For those solely relying on Social Security, this frequently leads to living below the poverty line, struggling to meet basic needs.

As of now, the poverty line is set at $19,720 for a family annually. However, this figure fails to provide sufficient financial support for individuals who rely solely on Social Security payments. Retired individuals who are married might fare slightly better since they have access to two sources of income.

After taxes and Medicare deductions, beneficiaries of Social Security payments are estimated to be left with around $1,400 per month. This suggests that a significant portion of the payment is used up by taxes and other deductions. Many financial experts find it concerning that the government continues taxing this amount, particularly when a considerable number of retirees struggle to afford essentials such as food, clothing, housing, and transportation.

To make matters worse, it is increasingly common to witness individuals over the age of 65 seeking employment in places like McDonald’s, Starbucks, or Walmart. Since these establishments do not have age restrictions, they provide a potential source of income for elderly citizens. McDonald’s has even established a partnership with AARP to offer job opportunities specifically to older Americans. However, it remains difficult for many of these retirees to continue working beyond the age of 70 or 80, especially considering the typically minimum wage salaries offered at these establishments.

In conclusion, the current state of Social Security payments in the United States raises concerns about the financial well-being of retired individuals. With an average payment of $1,830.66 per month, many retirees find themselves living below the poverty line and relying on additional employment opportunities to make ends meet. The conversation about improving the support and financial security provided by Social Security continues to be crucial in ensuring a better quality of life for retirees across the nation.

