Living off dividends: Investor reveals his top five stocks

David Frank runs the blog “Jung in Rente” and doesn’t want to have to work anymore in his mid-40s. Patrick Runte

David Frank, 36, wants to be able to live off his passive income by the time he is in his mid-40s. Here he explains how he creates it. He can only achieve his financial freedom if he earns money every month with his dividends, Frank is convinced of that. Every month Frank tells Business Insider how he invests, how his portfolio is developing and whether he is getting closer to his goal.

David Frank has a big goal: He wants to achieve financial freedom – to decide for himself where, how and whether he wants to work at all. In order to receive passive income, he invests money in the stock market every month. He is pursuing the goal of being able to live solely on the dividends. The 36-year-old doesn’t want to achieve this before retirement, but already in his mid-40s – and then maybe even take early retirement. But how is he going to do it?

Business Insider follows Frank on his journey to financial freedom. Every month he gives us an update on how he is getting closer to his goal or what setbacks he may be experiencing.

David Frank has been a manager at the consulting firm PwC for almost ten years. He is married to a doctor. The couple lives with their children, a two-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter, in a single-family home in a suburb of Cologne. In addition to his job, Frank also runs the blog “Young Retired”. If you want to learn more about Frank’s family and career, you can read this article. You can listen to the podcast episode “Money Mindset” with Frank here.

Frank has these shares in his portfolio

Business Insider: How much is your portfolio currently worth?

David Frank: “My portfolio was worth a total of 250,550 euros at the end of the month. This corresponds to a minus of 1875 euros or 0.75 percent. However, the lower portfolio value had nothing to do with a lack of price performance, but was solely due to the sale of several stock positions.”

BI: How many dividends did you get in April?

Frank: “In April, six companies paid me a dividend, including the two US tobacco companies Altria and Philip Morris, the US cell tower operator American Tower, the French luxury giant LVMH, the Danish world market leader in diabetes and weight loss drugs Novo Nordisk and the US real estate rental company WP carey I also received a distribution from my first and only closed-end fund to date – BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities. A closed-end fund is an investment fund in which the investors’ capital is tied up for a fixed period of time and no new investors are accepted. In total, just under EUR 275 in fresh liquidity was flushed into my till in the past month.”

Frank sold these shares

BI: How much did you save in April and how much did you invest?

Frank: “In terms of savings, April was a full month to my liking. So I finally managed to crack my target savings rate of 40 percent. However, as I am in the final stages of a home construction project and also my non-profit project wild woods continues to tie up financial resources, I haven’t invested in the stock market for a long time last month.”

BI: Which stocks did you sell or buy in April?

Frank: “Even if I didn’t buy any shares in April, I was still active on the stock exchange. Because I have completely or partially parted with three other of my individual positions.