Brazil’s new president Lula da Silva had his ‘Liz Truss moment’ yesterday with markets reacting nervously to his economic policy moves. As Marcos Casarin, Oxford Economics Chief LatAm Economist explains, Lula appears to have miscalculated the markets’ tolerance of his fiscal stimulus plan. Sales of Brazilian assets followed Lula’s attempt to articulate a constitutional amendment that would allow him to spend BRL 175 billion (1.75% of GDP) over the spending cap for next year.

On a very positive day for global markets (S&P up 5%), Brazilian asset prices plummeted. The Brazilian real closed 3% lower against the US dollar at 5.34 / $, while 10-year bond yields rose 80 basis points and returned to the pre-election level of 12.7%. The Ibovespa stock market index also fell 3%.

“We believe part of the sell-off can be explained by investors taking some of their post-election profits, as well as a return to fair value after the post-election rally left overestimated asset valuations. It also reflects a sincere concern for the future of fiscal policy “, argues Marcos Casarin who foresees the arrival of some form of ‘green light’ for Lula to spend more, perhaps not the full $ 175 billion, but also by pledging to offset measures like canceling some tax cuts and finding savings elsewhere. “We expect the current spending cap rule to be changed next year, further eroding its credibility,” concludes the Oxford Economics expert.