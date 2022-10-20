British Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned as UK Prime Minister. Truss remarked that she could no longer carry out the mandate for which she was elected and she notified the king that she will step down as her leader of the Tories.

Next week there will be elections for the leadership of the British Conservative party.

The resignation comes following a meeting with Graham Brady, leader of the so-called 1922 Committee who has the task of organizing a vote of no confidence when a large number of deputies are ready to dishearten the premier. Brady told Truss that the majority of the Tory party is now against her, advising her to voluntarily step down immediately. Truss has thus surrendered to the will of the party as well as her predecessors Theresa May e Boris Johnson.

Truss was in office for only 45 days, the shortest term of any UK prime minister. The second lowest PM remaining in office was George Canning, who served 119 days before he died in 1827.

The reaction on the markets is quite limited with sterling up by 0.41% against the US dollar a 1,1260.