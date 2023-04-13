For TV investors Frank Thelen and Carsten Maschmeyer, Lizza was one of the biggest exits from “The Lion’s Den”. A second change of ownership has now led to the end.

The Lizza story began in a food truck: founder Matthias Kramer with Carsten Maschmeyer, Frank Thelen and founder Marc Schlegel (from left to right) Lizza

The Hessian food startup Lizza, which was once sold for millions, is in bankruptcy proceedings. This emerges from a public register entry. The company, which makes gluten-free flaxseed pizza dough, pasta and bread, was founded in 2015 and rose to prominence a year later after its deal on the TV show The Lion’s Den. At that time, the jurors Frank Thelen and Carsten Maschmeyer invested a total of 150,0000 euros and received 25 percent of the shares.

A steep career followed. After months of negotiations, the founders Marc Schlegel and Matthias Kramer, two former Frankfurt bankers, sold their startup to the family company Cremer in early 2020. The Hamburg company took over 70 percent, the rest remained with the founders. “Lizza was a successful seven-digit exit for us,” said DHDL investor Thelen to the start-up scene at the time. One of the biggest deals in the history of the TV show to date. The juror did not comment on the evaluation. However, he would never sell a food startup from his portfolio if the company valuation was not at least eight figures, said Thelen.

Founder out, company resold

The founders left the company a few months after the exit. They successively sold their shares – until the new owner Cremer owned 100 percent of Lizza in the late summer of last year. In September 2022, the Hamburg trading company announced that it wanted to pass Lizza on to the British private equity firm S Ventures. The listed investor mainly takes over brands from the food and wellness sectors.

According to a statement, Cremer should receive shares in the new shareholder in the amount of around two million euros. It is not publicly known whether S Ventures wanted to give more than that. Cremer undertook to continue boosting sales growth even after the exit. A bonus of 2.4 million euros beckoned. After all, sales have recently been declining.

In 2020, when Lizza was first sold, the linseed pizzas generated 4.9 million euros according to the publicly available annual report. Until then, the proceeds increased year after year. After that it went downhill. In 2021, the company had a turnover of 4.3 million euros, the results for 2022 are still pending. The startup was only profitable at the beginning, the losses have always been in the low seven-digit range since 2018. And now Lizza is in bankruptcy proceedings.

Broken sales contract reason for bankruptcy?

At the request of business week said the responsible insolvency administrator Andreas Kleinschmidt: “The trigger for the insolvency is probably that the current shareholder has withdrawn, which leads to a foreseeable liquidity problem for a start-up.” According to the commercial register, the British investor is not yet in Lizza’s cap table.

When asked by the Gründerszene, the lawyer Lena Verdenhalven, who is also handling the case, said: “As far as we know, the new shareholder actually got involved at first, but then withdrew at short notice.” It would not be the first time that owners after the contract of sale withdraw their decision. The Hamburg food startup Fresh Post also had to file for bankruptcy last year because the new owner was unable to raise money for the exit sum.

According to the insolvency administrators, the production of pizzas, pasta and bread is to be continued for the time being. The aim is to secure the operation and the 29 employees in the long term. According to Verdenhalven, the first interested parties have already registered. At this point in time, however, it is not possible to predict the likelihood of a reorganization.

