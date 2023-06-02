LNG: “Not convinced in terms of climate policy” – Greens express doubts about the expansion of import terminals

The Greens are now expressing reservations about the expansion of the German LNG terminals. A correction of the gas import strategy is needed. The state government of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania also has doubts. Economics Minister Habeck and Chancellor Scholz defend the plans.

BThere is criticism of the Greens in the Bundestag rapid expansion of German import terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG). She was “not convinced in terms of climate policy” of the need for new LNG terminals in Germany – as provided for in the planned LNG Acceleration Act for Rügen – said the chairwoman of the Committee on Climate Protection and Energy, Lisa Badum, of the German Press Agency in Berlin.

On Rügen there is Resistance to the construction of the terminal, the Mecklenburg-Western Pomeranian state government also has reservations. As well as Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) as well as Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) defend the plans. Habeck refers to the security of supply, a “safety buffer” is needed for gas imports.

Badum explained that the German gas import strategy needed to be corrected. “Gas deals with other countries and the development of LNG infrastructure should be put to the test.” She referred to the West African country of Senegal. Scholz already had Senegal in May last year during a trip to Africa Promised assistance in developing offshore gas field.

“For our security of supply we need no gas from Senegal‘ said Badum. Scholz should “bury” the gas deal with the country. Instead of a gas deal, she proposed a renewable energy partnership. Badum wants to present a study on the subject together with the environmental organization Germanwatch this Friday.

Habeck is critical of the financial support for the development or use of gas fields in Senegal. The Federal Ministry of Economics referred the question to the Chancellery. A government spokesman said on request that there was no new status. In Germany, the procurement of energy sources is basically done by the energy suppliers and traders, so only companies can give statements on deliveries.

“The federal government is not involved in financial support for the development or use of natural gas fields in Senegal,” emphasized the spokesman. “There are no specific applications from the private sector for such funding.”

