LNG terminal: the state government in the northeast opposes LNG plans on Rügen

Economy LNG terminal

State government in the north-east opposes LNG plans on Rügen

As of: 8:08 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

View of the platform for preliminary work on the planned LNG terminal

Source: Stefan Sauer/dpa

The Bundestag wants to include the port of Mukran in the LNG Acceleration Act on Friday. The state government of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania positioned itself clearly against the decision on the eve of the decision.

The state government in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is opposed to the federal government’s plans to build a liquefied natural gas terminal on Rügen. State Environment Minister Till Backhaus (SPD) made it clear on Thursday evening that the state lacked binding commitments from the federal government to promote the region. Under these circumstances, the project is rejected.

Despite numerous talks between the federal and state governments, the federal government has not yet responded sufficiently to the state government’s proposals, says Backhaus. “Above all, it is disappointing for us that no perspective as a hydrogen location could be shown.” State Secretary Heiko Miraß (SPD) in Western Pomerania also presented this point of view in the evening at a meeting of the municipal council of the Baltic Sea resort of Binz.

also read

Opinion LNG terminal before Rügen

On Friday, the Bundestag and Bundesrat want to decide on the inclusion of the planned liquefied natural gas terminal in the port of Mukran in the LNG Acceleration Act. Opponents of the plans see primarily environmental protection and tourism affected.

“In all likelihood, the planned LNG infrastructure on Rügen will be unnecessary to secure the energy supply,” said Jörg-Andreas Krüger, President of the Nabu Nature Conservation Union on Thursday. The infrastructure cements the use of the climate-damaging raw material for decades.

also read

The German Environmental Aid and the economists Christian von Hirschhausen and Claudia Kemfert from the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) recently took a similar position. The federal government justifies the need for protection against a gas shortage in the coming winter.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts or directly by RSS-Feed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

