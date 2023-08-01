Lo Russo: “Pnrr tenders decisive, the government respects the commitment to give those funds to the Municipalities”

TORINO — «The alarm on the cuts of the Pnrr to the Municipalities would seem to have subsided and we are going ahead with the tenders and with the assignment of the construction sites». The mayor of Turin Stefano Lo Russo is relieved after the intervention of the minister Raffaele Fitto yesterday in Parliament. The city he governs has already started construction sites, set up tenders, and the fear of resource cuts had led him to express great concern in recent days.

Do you feel reassured now?

«The alarm seems to have subsided and the minister’s reassurances that there will be no definanced lines comfort us and make us think that a solution will be found. In the meantime, we continue with the tenders and with the assignment of the construction sites which here in Turin are worth around 600 million for the Pnrr alone and are arriving».

How do you judge what happened? Was there some confusion?

«There may have been unclear communication and the uncertainty has generated legitimate concerns on the part of the mayors of all political parties. The president of Anci Decaro has carried forward the requests of the Municipalities which have already entrusted the vast majority of the tenders ».

From Scampia to the Corviale, those projects canceled by the Pnrr that betray the suburbs by Giuseppe Colombo, Giovanna Vitale 02 August 2023

What would it mean to move resources?

«Making changes during construction of any kind would lend itself to appeals, on this front we are all aligned. There is great attention, for the Municipalities these funds represent a fundamental resource ».

At what stage are the tenders for the assignment of the Pnrr in the city?

«Turin respected all the times. We have launched almost all the tenders and, in many cases, have already entrusted the works. Last week the Torino Esposizioni construction site got underway, where the new large civic library will be built. By the end of the year we should close all the assignment procedures. In all, we have over 300 projects that will transform schools, public buildings, libraries».

In short, in Turin every euro of those obtained is needed.

“Yes. And if the government decides to redistribute any unallocated funds, it would find us ready to invest those too”.

Now what is the challenge on the Pnrr?

«Communicate what we are doing. We were able to respect the tight deadlines of the plan in order not to lose a single euro of the resources made available. But our city will go through a transformation phase in the coming years with hundreds of construction sites between the Pnrr projects, the works for line two of the subway, those for the new hospital in the northern area. This is why we have set up a control room for all the construction sites, which meets periodically to take stock».

Isn’t there therefore the risk that the EU will request the unused funds?

“It seems to me that the minister has received reassurances that by 2023 Italy will receive the entire amount of the third and fourth installments”.

You had expressed concern about the tenders and any appeals that could lengthen the times and lose funds. How are you protecting yourself from this risk?

“Continuing to work. Obtaining resources depends on the achievement of intermediate results, the so-called milestones, and the achievement of the final result by 2026. It is a complex job. The achievement of results depends on meeting deadlines. In Turin, we recently managed to award the tender for the supply of hundreds of new electric buses. If it had gone deserted we would have faced the real risk of losing the loan. But our commitment is maximum. At stake is the future of the city.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

