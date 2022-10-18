Home Business Loans, ABI in September reports an increase of 4.2% compared to 2021
Business

Loans, ABI in September reports an increase of 4.2% compared to 2021

by admin

In September 2022, loans to businesses and households increased by 4.2% compared to a year ago. This evidence emerges from the estimates based on data published by the Bank of Italy, relating to loans to businesses and households (calculated by including securitized loans and net of changes in stocks not connected with transactions, for example, changes due to exchange rate fluctuations, to value adjustments or to reclassifications).

In August 2022, corporate loans increased by 4.8%. The data emerge from the usual ABI Monthly Report.

every year. The increase is 4.1% for loans to households.

