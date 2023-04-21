Loans “Buy now, pay later” – “Swiss people deal with debt responsibly” – News

The “buy now, pay later” financing model is already widespread in Anglo-Saxon countries. Various companies are now trying to establish the model in Switzerland. It is intended to offer customers another payment option. Consumer protection warns of the tempting loans.

Stephan Lohnert is a management consultant at the consulting company Capco. He previously worked at Swisscard, where he led the digital transformation. He studied at the HSG.

SRF News: What exactly is the “buy now, pay later” model?

Stephan Lohnert: It’s actually nothing more than an installment payment, recently embedded in an online business. You pay for the goods online, but you don’t have to pay the amount all at once, you can pay it off in installments.

How common is “buy now, pay later” in Switzerland?

“Buy now, pay later” is only just beginning to grow in Switzerland. Basically, this is a topic that comes from the Anglo-Saxon world. It’s very common there. It is only slowly gaining ground in Switzerland.

How big is the market in Switzerland?

There are no official figures, but we estimate the market to be around 1 to 5 billion Swiss francs per year.

What is the difference to the usual credit card business?

In the credit card business, they usually have fixed rates and the provider is different. With “buy now, pay later”, the retailer is responsible, i.e. the retailer is in control. What kind of product does he offer? What rates does he offer? Which runtimes? Which interest rates?

What are the concrete advantages for the customer compared to the credit card business?

It is certainly very comfortable. If I buy something, I have the installment payment automatically included. This often goes completely automatically to the end. With a credit card I have to do this manually and the interest rate may be higher. On the other hand, with the credit card I also have the greater flexibility of being able to pay back earlier if, contrary to expectations, I already have the money available.

Automated and comfortable. That sounds nice and good. Isn’t there a risk of quickly slipping into a debt trap?

In principle yes, there is a risk. From my perspective, Swiss consumers are very enlightened and very responsible and also deal with debt very responsibly. This is in contrast to other markets such as Great Britain or America, where a great deal is financed on credit. There is also the Consumer Credit Act as protection.

The German newspaper “Die Zeit” headlined: “Young and in debt”. Young people are particularly vulnerable to credit traps. What are you doing specifically to protect young people?

I think education is very important. But I also believe that the situation is somewhat different in Switzerland. In Switzerland, it is often the case that a very conservative picture still prevails when it comes to loans. Borrowing is less cool than in other markets. The loan default rates in Switzerland are significantly lower than in England or the USA, but also lower than in Germany, because people deal with loans much more responsibly.

Patrick Vigini conducted the interview.