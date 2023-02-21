Home Business Loans, the 25% increase is coming: here’s how to defend yourself
by admin
MILAN. Shopping loans are getting more expensive and the increase is double-digit. It is the effect of the increase in the cost of money by the ECB which is also reflected in the interest rates on personal loans. According to the analysis of Facile.it. the average APR available online increased by 25% in one year, going from 7.50% in January 2022 to 9.40% in January 2023.

In Italy, the first reason why a personal loan is requested is to obtain liquidity, a request often linked to the need to deal with unexpected events or large expenses and which in January 2023 represented almost a third of total demand (31.1% ). Also in this case the average rates increased considerably, with an increase in line with that recorded for other types of loans; numbers in hand, therefore, if the loan request cannot be postponed, it is better to prepare to deal with decidedly less favorable conditions than in the past.

According to the simulations of Facile.it, for example, those who in January 2023 obtained a personal loan for liquidity of 10,000 euros (duration 5 years), at the end of the amortization plan, including interest and other ancillary costs, will have spent an average of 2,300 euros , far more than those who applied for the same type of loan in January 2022, when these items amounted to around 1,760 euros.

What to do? An analysis by Facile.it shows that in order to face the higher costs, families choose to focus on smaller amounts; for example, looking at the requests for personal loans for liquidity collected online in January 2023, it emerges that those who applied aimed to obtain, on average, 9,207 euros, a value down by 5% compared to last year. The reduction also translated into a shortening of the duration of the amortization plans, which went from 60 to 55 months. On the other hand, the average age of those who submitted an application remained stable at 42 years.

If according to the latest survey by the Bank of Italy the average rate of total personal loans (Tegm) is equal to 11.61%, as highlighted by the experts of Facile.it, online can offer various savings opportunities, given that average indices today travel around 9.40% (Taeg).

«In a period characterized by a generalized increase in interest rates, it is extremely important to compare the offers of various credit companies – explains Aligi Scotti, BU Director of loans of Facile.it -. Only in this way is it possible to identify the offer that best suits your needs and save money, bearing in mind that the difference between one financial institution and another can be truly remarkable. The intervention of an expert consultant can also be essential to identify the credit company suitable for the risk profile of the applicant, increasing the probability of approval of the loan».

