Loans without collateral – Other banks also want to be treated like CS – News

In the case of the CS rescue, the Swiss National Bank granted a loan for the first time that is not covered by collateral or federal guarantees. Now other banks would also like to be able to benefit from this in the event of a crisis. National Bank President Thomas Jordan is not at all happy about this.

Author: Denise Joder-Schmutz

Lending money to Credit Suisse without receiving collateral: For the Swiss National Bank (SNB), this was an exception during a particular crisis. President Thomas Jordan says in Radio SRF’s “Saturday Review”: “We went to our limits with the liquidity support. If we had not been willing to do this, the takeover of CS by UBS would not have been possible. This would have led to a financial crisis in Switzerland.”

Bankers’ association would like to introduce ELA+ permanently

As part of the overall package of CHF 259 billion, the SNB also granted Credit Suisse liquidity amounting to CHF 50 billion without receiving any collateral in the form of a security. In technical jargon one speaks of ELA+ loans.

As Radio SRF found out, other banks would now also like to be able to benefit from this in the event of a crisis. The Bankers Association writes in its statement as part of the consultation process for amending the Banking Act: “We believe that this instrument should be introduced indefinitely.”

Thomas Jordan vehemently disagrees

«The National Bank has a decidedly different opinion here. It is politically wrong. I think you have to explain to the Bankers Association again what the regulatory principles are.” Because it has to go in a completely different direction. The banks would have to position themselves in such a way that, in the event of a crisis, they would have sufficient collateral that they could pledge to the SNB.

The Bankers Association, on the other hand, justifies its demand for additional unsecured liquidity assistance loans as saying that this would strengthen another safety net. This helps to prevent a crisis-ridden bank from having to initiate a restructuring process.

Is the bankruptcy privilege enough?

She also writes: “These additional liquidity assistance loans are also equipped with a bankruptcy privilege, which in a broader sense takes into account the aspect of ‘security’ and significantly reduces the SNB’s risk of loss.” Bankruptcy privilege means that in the event of bankruptcy, the National Bank will be one of the first to receive some of the assets that a bank still has.

Thomas Jordan finds this problematic. “From a forward-looking perspective, you can never say exactly how much value is still available on a bank’s balance sheet (in the event of bankruptcy).” Also not sure if there is anything left at all.

Politicians will now have to decide how the National Bank should and may help banks in future in the event of a crisis.

