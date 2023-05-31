Home » Lobby case, Minister Urso denounces Report: “Giving false information”
Lobby case, Minister Urso denounces Report: "Giving false information"

Lobby case, Minister Urso denounces Report: “Giving false information”

Urso denounces Report

“Regarding the completely false news, with which an entire journalistic report was made with clear defamatory intent, according to which there is a need for facilitators to meet Minister Urso, it should be noted that in these more than 7 months of government there have been about 400 meetings, with companies, business associations or institutions, held by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy. Minister Urso also participated in 221 face-to-face or remote events and sent 104 written messages and 39 video messages to initiatives organized by associations, bodies or companies for which they had requested a direct dialogue with the Minister”. This is what we read in a note from Mimit in which it is underlined that “in the face of these and other blatant falsehoods contained in the transmission, Minister Urso has given a mandate to his lawyers to denounce the authors of the service, the presenter of Report and those who, for various reasons, have reported false information during the broadcast”.

Thousands of companies therefore had the opportunity, the note continues, “to speak directly with the minister, without the need for any facilitator. Obviously the same is true for Stm, whose top management has been received every time they have requested it in this way.” how availability was given for meetings with their advisors”.

See also  Business travel: BizAway closes a 10 million euro round

