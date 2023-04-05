Lobbying law

Today (Wednesday 5 April) a table of super-experts, set up by the chairman of the Constitutional Affairs commission of the Chamber, the honorable Nazario Pagano of Forza Italia. Nineteen constitutional lawyers will discuss the problems linked above all to the definition of the perimeter of activity of the lobbies, on the limits and on the conflict of interests. Objective: to write a law that has been waiting for twenty years.

The match is extremely delicate

First go through theprofessional framework and training. “The interest representative is a technician with skills that range from a variety of socio-political, economic, legal and numerous other subjects” he explains Angela Marchese, president of the lobbyists association Il Chiostro.

It is no coincidence that several bills had also been presented in the previous government. The hope was to arrive at a text before the end of the legislature. But then things turned out differently. And now we start again with the executive of Giorgia Meloni.

In the meantime, however, the sector is not sitting idly by

Il Chiostro has signed an agreement with the Department of Communication and Social Research of Sapienza (University of Rome) to start higher education. “Access to the profession requires specific skills” resumes the expert. “Interest representation is a separate subject that incorporates different knowledge. It’s certainly not about communication, much less about marketing” adds Marchese who has also been fighting for some time against swivel chairs that don’t give transparency to the profession.

The topic is not new. Suffice it to say that in Italy, in the chamber of commerce, there is not even an exclusive Ateco code for the activity of representing interests. Practically, lobbying is mixed with other activities without giving it a clear legal and professional dimension. Yet on the Italian market there are about 3,000 recognized lobbyists active with companies of a certain size and some of these with turnovers exceeding tens of millions of euros.

It is an important activity on which foreign groups rely as well, who are often unable to interpret either the laws or the dynamics of our country and need to identify qualified professionals who will represent them in institutions on issues of interest to them. “Everything moves in transparency and legality. Of course everything would be easier with a clear professional framework, as well as a law on conflict of interest and against revolving doors between institutions and lobbying activities”.

At this point in the story, however, the new table wanted by Pagano bodes well

After the first meeting, the nineteen scholars will be divided into three groups, among “comparativeists”, for “the recognition of the existing legislation” and for the “prospects for reform”. From the comparison it is hoped that it will be possible to arrive at the definition of a national legislation for the regulation of the interest representation system. Times? This time hopefully short. By next spring.

Of course, resistance is still high. “We’re on the right path. The conscientious investigation launched in the first Commission is a positive factor. For our part, we will bring our experience by focusing above all on the need for access to the profession with specific basic training and on having few but clear and equal rules for everyone” concludes the president of Il Chiostro. Thus, Italy too will finally be able to have its own regulatory framework.