Home » Location comparison of competitiveness: Germany is slipping
Business

Location comparison of competitiveness: Germany is slipping

by admin
Location comparison of competitiveness: Germany is slipping

Instead of setting a subsidy spiral in motion for a few companies with financial aid, the federal government would be well advised to improve the framework conditions for all companies in Germany. Lower taxes and duties, less bureaucracy, more entrepreneurial freedom and a modest state are the keys to more growth and competitiveness – and thus to a renaissance of Germany as a business location in international rankings.

This article comes from the WiWo newsletter Daily Punch. The newsletter delivers the daily comments from the WiWo editorial team to your inbox. Always to the point, always with punch. Also in the punch: an overview of the five most important topics of the day. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

See also  Legal tug of war over Cuba's old debts | Economy | DW

You may also like

Gold short-term sudden wave of diving!The price of...

SNB raises interest rates – SNB’s bitter pill...

Cameroon: a futuristic climate change research center with...

The IWH Institute also expects the economy to...

Berlusconi, from Ruby to FI: the memory of...

Gong Guanming: Analysis and Strategy of Gold Crude...

Internal protocol: That says T-Online boss Harms to...

Appetite awakening the 5 senses in catering with...

Monetary policy: Bundesbank President Nagel: Interest rate level...

Full Review and Platform Opinions!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy