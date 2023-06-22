Location comparison of competitiveness: Germany is slipping

Instead of setting a subsidy spiral in motion for a few companies with financial aid, the federal government would be well advised to improve the framework conditions for all companies in Germany. Lower taxes and duties, less bureaucracy, more entrepreneurial freedom and a modest state are the keys to more growth and competitiveness – and thus to a renaissance of Germany as a business location in international rankings.

