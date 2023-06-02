Location Germany: “If Brussels continues like this, medium-sized companies could perish”

IPeter Turczak manufactures the Duomix 333 PFP in the Hessian municipality of Lahnau. The device can be used to spray coatings on steel and concrete, which protect against heat in the event of a fire and give structures stability. The business is doing well. But if the idea, which the EU Parliament will vote on on June 1, is implemented, Turczak could face a problem. It is about the European supply chain law.

Managers should ensure that their suppliers do not use child labour, slavery or exploitation, that rivers are not polluted and forests are not cut down. For a company like the one Turczak runs, it’s an almost impossible task – which is also driving Europe into a state of dependency, as the medium-sized company explains.