Investing.com – Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT ) reported fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, showing that the company’s revenue beat analysts’ expectations and earnings per share topped analysts’ expectations.

In the company’s latest financial report, the company’s earnings per share were $7.79 and total revenue was $19B, while the previous survey of analysts by Investing.com showed that analysts expected the company’s revenue to be $18.26B , with EPS of $7.41.

Shares of Lockheed Martin rose 1.18% in the pre-market session after the earnings report, trading around $446.48.

Shares of Lockheed Martin have fallen 9 percent so far this year, underperforming the S&P 500’s 4.7 percent gain over the same period.

Before Lockheed Martin announced its financial report, some US stock companies in the industrial sector also announced their financial reports this month.

On Tuesday, Raytheon Technologies released its fourth-quarter earnings report of $1.27 per share on $18.09B in revenue, compared to Wall Street’s expectations for EPS of $1.24 on $18.19B in revenue.

In addition, Nidec’s earnings report released on Tuesday fell short of analysts’ expectations. The company reported EPS of $0.0582 on revenue of $4.36B. Previously, analysts surveyed by Investing.com had expected EPS of $0.1339 on revenue of $4.13B .

