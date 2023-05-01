“Locking” information The CCP imposes restrictions on the Wind database | Shanghai | Wind database | Financial data | GDP

On April 30, the Wall Street Journal reported that Wind Information Co., located in Shanghai, is one of the most important databases in China. Its economic and financial data are widely used by domestic and foreign analysts and investors, but its access rights will be restricted. limit.

With Beijing recently expanding the application of anti-espionage laws, many foreign think tanks, research firms and other non-financial entities are finding they cannot renew their Wind subscriptions due to “compliance” restrictions, according to researchers and macroeconomic analysts familiar with the matter. problems. In this regard, Wind Information Co. only vaguely mentioned that it is necessary to contact the account manager for service renewal issues.

Publicly available intelligence shows that Beijing authorities have imposed increasingly severe restrictions on overseas information in recent months, completely cutting off access to certain databases involving business registration information, patents, procurement documents, academic journals, and official statistical yearbooks. Global businesses and investors were shocked. Some in the industry warn that Beijing’s approach is isolating itself from the international community.

The Chinese government did not comment on the news. Gary Rieschel, a venture capitalist who has invested in China for more than 30 years, commented that such an approach will undoubtedly reduce the attractiveness of the Chinese market for capital, especially for long-term investment.

In recent years, the CCP authorities have strictly controlled the speech of dissidents. Economic comments and business reports have also been affected, and information cannot flow more freely.

Dr. Jason, a financial expert, said that in 2020, Muddy Waters can go to China to investigate and record more than 10,000 hours of video at the entrance of Ruixing coffee shop, and finally analyze and find that Ruixing is fraudulent. Until now, this behavior will become a crime. “Now the CCP is very sensitive to data collection. It uses “espionage” as an excuse. It uses “espionage” as an excuse for national interests and state secrets. But in fact, the more substantive reason is that the CCP has appeared recently. economic problems.”

“The long-term reason is that Xi Jinping has actually strengthened his control over data in the recent period and in the past few years. This is the overall trend in China. In fact, the CCP’s economy has been very bad recently, especially in the past three years. Go down. But if you look at its GDP data, it is still increasing every year. This is its political task. Statistics and political requirements have to increase every year.” Jason said.

Jason believes that in order not to reveal its secrets, the CCP has to use intimidation and other means to make enterprises and research institutions maintain consistent statistics with it. “It will warn these data companies not to investigate everywhere to eliminate dissenting voices. The latest approach is to cut off the channels for obtaining information from the outside world. In the future, the activities of data collectors in China will be highly restricted. It’s harder to get real data in their hands.”

