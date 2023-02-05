Lodi, a man out of control destroys the emergency room of the Ospedale Maggiore

Another assault in the emergency room, the theme of hospital safety. Last night’s incident was not an isolated episode, in fact, attacks in emergency rooms that welcome different types of patients are the order of the day throughout Italy. In particular a man destroyed between the night of 2 and 3 February, an emergency room of theGeneral Hospital of Lodicausing damages for a sum of 50 thousand euros.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Lodi, a man in a rage destroys an emergency room

As can be seen from the video, a forty-year-old who had been accompanied last night by the police who had found him on the street in a state of alteration. The man started destroying tools, furniture and equipment. Doctors and nurses secured the approximately thirty patients who were waiting, while the police and a security guard blocked it. An electrocardiograph, two monitors and a trolley, some chairs and desks were destroyed or seriously damaged as were some walls and external signage for an estimated damage of around 50,000 euros.

“These are events that leave the colleagues in the emergency room involved but also all of us disturbed “. so comments the Director General of the Asst of Praise Salvatore Gioia. He continues: “We express our thanks to the police for the promptness with which they were able to protect our patients and avoid, even for themselves, the consequences of such a violent attack. Although they were all understandably shocked by what happened, thank you their ability to react and their professionalism there have been no suspensions or interruptions of activities”.

