Home » Logan (Dallas Fed) suggests a rate hike
Business

Logan (Dallas Fed) suggests a rate hike

by admin
Logan (Dallas Fed) suggests a rate hike

In a speech today, Lorie Logan, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said there are sound reasons for a rate hike at the next monetary policy meeting in June. Her words reinforce her previously expressed view of the need for further tightening to cool down an economy that continues to show strength.

Logan said it would make sense to raise borrowing rates at its June meeting, in line with data observed in recent months and the Fed’s dual mandate goals. However, due to “a difficult and uncertain environment, it may it makes sense to skip a meeting and proceed more gradually.”

Logan then underlined the importance for the FOMC of respecting the signal sent in June”, adding that “two-thirds of officials expected at least two more rate hikes this year”.

Logan also expressed grave concern about inflation returning to target. “The continued prospect of high inflation and a stronger-than-expected labor market calls for tighter monetary policy,” concluded the policymaker.

See also  iPhone 14/14 Plus outdated? Apple Code Recognizes Previous Generation - Apple iPhone

You may also like

the economic crisis and the return of authoritarianism

TUM, LMU, CDTM: What makes the Munich universities...

Homemade ice cream, how to tell if it’s...

Seizing Opportunities and Gaining Support for Development: Mayor...

The fracking ban When will the German Bundestag...

How a progression clause affects the tax

Elon Musk Retains First Place as World’s Richest...

The maintenance of the Mose is underway. First...

The Future of Robotics in the Manufacturing Industry

Russian economy: Crude oil exports hit two-month high

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy