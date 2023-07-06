Logan (Dallas Fed) suggests a rate hike

In a speech today, Lorie Logan, chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, said there are sound reasons for a rate hike at the next monetary policy meeting in June. Her words reinforce her previously expressed view of the need for further tightening to cool down an economy that continues to show strength.

Logan said it would make sense to raise borrowing rates at its June meeting, in line with data observed in recent months and the Fed’s dual mandate goals. However, due to “a difficult and uncertain environment, it may it makes sense to skip a meeting and proceed more gradually.”

Logan then underlined the importance for the FOMC of respecting the signal sent in June”, adding that “two-thirds of officials expected at least two more rate hikes this year”.

Logan also expressed grave concern about inflation returning to target. “The continued prospect of high inflation and a stronger-than-expected labor market calls for tighter monetary policy,” concluded the policymaker.

