Logistics, Amazon increases employee salaries

From October 1st, Amazon will increase the gross starting salary for logistics workers to 1,764 euros

Amazon announces a salary increase for workers who have a contract in the logistics sector starting from October 1st. In Italy the initial gross salary will therefore rise to 1.764 euro, equal to an increase of 21% and 8% compared to the fifth level of the national collective agreement for the sector. The annual salary review, reports Il Sole24Ore, is considered crucial by Amazon to guarantee competitive remuneration for employees and contain the high turnover in logistics.

Amazon since 2011 it has invested 12.6 billion euros in Italy and has hired 18 thousand permanent employees (4 thousand in 2022) in its approximately 60 logistics centers distributed throughout the Peninsula. In addition to the salary, employees can count on welfare including discounts on purchases on Amazon.it and supplementary health insurance.

Amazon then it takes into great account the role of training and with the program Career Choice covers up to 95% of the cost of school fees and textbooks for those who wish to specialize in specific sectors by attending professional courses for an amount of up to 8 thousand euros in 4 years.

