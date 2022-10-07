Listen to the audio version of the article

Logistics, shipbuilding, digitalization: these are the investments that aim at the Ionian Zes (Special Economic Zone). An area that extends for a total of 2,579.41 hectares of which 1,518.41 in Puglia and the rest in Basilicata and which relies on the port of Taranto. Zes, which since September 19th has activated the digital one-stop shop to simplify and speed up the bureaucratic procedures prior to the start of investments.

This was announced by Floriana Gallucci, commissioner of Zes Ionica, at a Confindustria initiative held in Taranto, in the port, as part of Port Days 2022, in the presence of the vice president of Confindustria with responsibility for internationalization Barbara Beltrame Giacomello. “A number of requests have already been received. The process – said Commissioner Gallucci – is a simplified authorization. We are activating the powers that the law attributes to us, therefore very fast opinions, silent assent to the extent that the local authorities or the bodies in charge will not carry out the initiatives. My motto is time factor ».

On the questions of investors, «the investigations – explained the commissioner – are made by the support structure. The activities are in progress ». Regarding the investments in the Ionian Zes, Commissioner Gallucci said that “in terms of investments they are several million euros, but we are now interested in evaluating the industrial plan with a very large index with respect to the employment value”.

Beltrame Giacomello: essential ports and logistics

«Ports and logistics can absolutely push the internationalization of our companies. We have realized this in these two years with the problem of the pandemic and also of the war. We have seen how essential ports are at the moment », stated Barbara Beltrame Giacomello, vice president of Confindustria. But ports, for Beltrame Giacomello, are important «also for what concerns sustainability. Furthermore, without having major technological ports around the world, we would also have difficulty finding many goods. I therefore believe that it is the right moment to bring a port like that of Taranto to be a European and international hub ».

Pnrr’s investments, added Beltrame Giacomello, “have raised the competitive level of ports, but more needs to be done. I am convinced that there is more to do and especially now with the money that will come from the PNRR for the ports, here for us Italy is an opportunity to become international European hubs ». Beltrame Giacomello also spoke of exports, recalling that “data came out of our confindustrial system a short time ago”. The data “on internationalization have not diminished – he argued – on the contrary, I must say that thanks to internationalization and thanks to our exporting companies, we are moving forward very well”.