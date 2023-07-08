Logistics and transport between foreign investments, Apulian companies operating throughout Europe, adequate and growing infrastructure network, qualified training.

Listen to the audio version of the article

BARI – Foreign investments in Apulian logistics are growing, a leading sector of the region with 9,100 registered companies and over 58,000 employees, favored by the geographical location which makes it a logistics platform in the center of the Mediterranean Sea, projected towards the Balkans, the countries Mena area (Middle East – North Africa) and beyond.

The capital city is a clear example of this: after the Australian Cromwell Group Property fund, another, this time English, Panattoni, is betting on Bari to develop an advanced logistics platform. For the Australians, the investment of 40 million is further ahead: in September of this year the work began, completed in the following 10 months and put into operation with 150 employees in 2024. In the second case, the process is just beginning: the investment, for no less than 20 million euros, should be finalized by December 2023. And there is a third investment, that of the architecture and urban planning studio The Blossom Avenue Management (Bam) which operates internationally (offices in Milan and New York), which develops advanced logistics projects and on Bari for a robotic logistics site and just-in-time warehouses of at least 70,000 m2. covered. These foreign investments, underway and expected, are the latest in order of time for the metropolitan area of ​​Bari which is registering ever more requests, net of the available areas, ever less, for new settlements precisely in logistics and services, as well as in traditional manufacturing.

Other investments – confirming the dynamism of the logistics and transport sector not only in Bari – are those of DHL Express Italy (10,000 shipments a day in the regional capital, 200 direct and indirect collaborators) which aims to better serve Apulian SMEs with a plan of 4 million euros for a new pole in Lecce, the modernization of the Bari office in the Interporto, the move of the logistics pole from Foggia Trani, 100% electric vans and 20 new charging stations. And again Gls, a logistics multinational active in over 40 European countries with almost 1,000 branches, which is still investing in Puglia with resources of 12 million euros to kick off the construction of a logistics platform in the regional capital by the end of the year of 10,000 sq m. to be built in the industrial area, financed by its own means and 60% by the Pia funds managed by Puglia Sviluppo. Also in the province of Bari, in Corato, Gls Italy is investing in doubling the spaces (today equal to approximately 1500 m2) with the acquisition of an adjacent office, in addition to 400 m2. of offices, an investment functional to the development towards the north of Bari and in particular of the municipalities of Ruvo, Molfetta, Bisceglie. The new and consolidated investments are closely linked to the economic dynamism of the Bari metropolitan area – 41 municipalities in all – and in particular to that of the Bari-Modugno agglomeration of the Asi consortium which, alone, counts – according to the survey by Cesdim, (the Center for studies and documentation on industry in the South of the University of Bari) – 300 sites in operation including industrial establishments, craft companies, construction companies, etc., with about 12,000 direct and related employees, without count the large and small shopping centers which alone handle very important transport and logistics flows.

The giant Gts holding, freight trains from Bari to London and the Benelux

The transport and logistics sector reached in 2021 the most dynamic economic area of ​​the region, Bari precisely, where the port, airport, interport, motorway network are concentrated – according to the Cerved data reported in the Cesdim survey curated by prof. Federico Pirro – a turnover of 418.6 million euros, with 906 employees, 2% of the total for the entire metropolitan city. Numbers that tell of the weight which, still minimal in relative terms compared to the classic sectors (agri-food, engineering, chemistry, etc.), is nevertheless growing with some respectable groups. To give an example, the rail transport network along the north-south and south-north Europe lines of Gts Holding of the Muciaccia group is moving from Bari to develop up to Northern Europe, including the United Kingdom and Benelux, which, in 2021, has achieved revenues of 147.1 million euros and has about 100 employees. Together with 15 driving locomotives and 330 railway wagons the company

it also has a domestic catchment area fed by the dynamism of the Bari metropolitan area. In the regional interport of Bari another important presence is operating, in terms of logistics, transport and distribution, that of Soa Corporate of Alberobello ( registered office), a group of 7 companies, 40 employees and 111.5 million euros in turnover (2021), and which, specializing in cold logistics, has also entered the fresh sector for 2 years.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

