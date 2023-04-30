Logistics demand accelerated recovery in the first quarter and achieved a stable start_Hangzhou Net

In the first quarter, the recovery of logistics demand accelerated and a smooth start was achieved

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-29 13:07

CCTV news (news broadcast): The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing announced today (April 28) that in the first quarter of this year, the total social logistics in the country was 84.3 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.9%, and the growth rate was faster than that in the fourth quarter of the previous year. 1.3 percentage points.

From the perspective of demand structure, the demand for industrial goods logistics has recovered in an orderly manner, the logistics demand for general equipment, transportation equipment, equipment manufacturing and other fields has accelerated significantly, the demand for people’s livelihood consumer logistics has grown rapidly, and online shopping and catering logistics have continued to flourish.

With the help of a series of foreign trade stabilization policies such as financing and tax cuts, the growth of import logistics volume has rebounded rapidly. In the first quarter, it increased by 11.9% year-on-year, which was 11.6 percentage points faster than that in the fourth quarter of last year. The volume of export logistics such as automobiles and ships increased by 50%. about.

In addition, the ratio of the total cost of social logistics to GDP in the first quarter was 14.6%, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from the same period last year. With the adjustment of economic structure, the improvement of upstream and downstream circulation, and the acceleration of circulation turnover, the cost of logistics operation has dropped.