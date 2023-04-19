Lollobrigida and ethnic replacement, the Left lacks a narrative

Uproar about Francesco Lollobrigida and the words on “ethnic replacement”

It is not Francesco Lollobrigida, 51, who spoke for the first yesterday, causing an uproar, of “ethnic replacement”. But Eric Zemmour, 65, a right-wing French journalist, trumped in last year’s presidential election.

He launched the danger of “le grand replacement” of the population, French and western, with a non-European population, coming from sub-Saharan Africa and the Maghreb!

Elly Schlein, 37 years old, very tough with Giorgia Meloni’s brother-in-law, 46 years old, much listened to by the premier, evidently does not read, “The world” e “Release”.

The problem, for the Italian and European left, is not raising alarms against the alleged “infamous white sovereignty” of Meloni’s party. But to contrast the narrative of the right with an effective counter-narrative, hitherto non-existent, of reality and of the problems at hand, first that of emigration, so far not resolved by the current government, as by the previous centre-left ones.

Subscribe to the newsletter

