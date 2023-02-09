Wine, Lollobrigida jokes: “They should insert on the label that wine harms the health of those who don’t drink it

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty, Francesco Lollobrigida dal event stage IX Economic Conference ‘Agricolture al Centro’ at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Rome, said about the introduction of wine labels that must signal that it is harmful to health: “Insert the wine harms the health of those who do not drink it“.

Watch the video of the speech by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida

Wine, Paolo Trancassini (FdI), we will defend the supply chain from Irish madness

While the deputy of the Brothers of Italy, Paolo Trancassini, in a note he writes: “LFood sovereignty is one of the priority issues of the Meloni government. The minister Francesco Lollobrigida sta carrying on a battle fundamental: that of stick up for e value our model productive and our entire agri-food chain. Regarding the crazy choice of Ireland to notify the WTO of the decision to proceed on the labeling system with health alerts for alcohol, all possible forms of resistance will be activated to counter a measure which consists of an unacceptable violation of the treaties on common trade and which would unjustly penalize our products as wine, one of the excellences of Made in Italy”.

