Home Business Lombard GDP at stake in 2023. Spada: only help to survive from the Government
Business

Lombard GDP at stake in 2023. Spada: only help to survive from the Government

by admin
Lombard GDP at stake in 2023. Spada: only help to survive from the Government

In the Assolombarda report, for Lombardy, as well as for Italy, a downturn in the economy is expected both in the last months of the year and in the start of the new year: another node, in fact, concerns the strength of demand, which it is ‘cooling down’.

Trend that inevitably impacts on the growth forecasts of the Lombardy economy, both for the current year and for the following one. Over the course of 2022, Lombardy is expected to grow by +3.9%, a figure higher than the Italian average (+3.4%) which allows the region to fully make up for the loss of GDP suffered in 2020, thus reaching , at the end of 2022, +1.8% compared to 2019.

With particular reference to its sectors, regional industry will shortly close the gap with 2019 (-0.2% value added), affected by the increase in production inputs and the international slowdown. The same will happen for agriculture (-2.4%); on the contrary, the construction sector will increase significantly (+30.1%) as will that of services and commerce (+1.0%).

Istat, GDP surprisingly grows and “sees” a +4% for 2022

Less brilliant data are indicated for 2023, when it is expected that in Lombardy the gross domestic product will increase by only 0.3% (in Italy the increase is estimated at 0.1%). Regional result influenced by a contraction in the added value of industry (-1.0%) and agriculture (-0.5%), against a limited increase in both construction (+1.2%) and services and trade (+0.5%).

With reference to regional industry, the ongoing deceleration is already visible in the final balance for the third quarter of 2022: after a first half of the year characterized by progression, in fact, production still recorded growth of +0.4% quarter-on-quarter and +4.8% tendentially, but in the rates it is evident that the thrust of the previous periods has reduced.

You may also like

The first batch of selected personal pension insurance...

Mortgages under 36: who is entitled to the...

Positive inflation in the United States has digested...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, November 23rd. The EU proposal...

New Zealand’s record rate hike signals recession in...

TIM: political meeting on the dossier expected in...

Cautious stock exchanges awaiting the Fed minutes, in...

Stock index futures closed slightly higher, IH main...

Piaggio, new Vespa factory in Indonesia

Initiate the pilot city of comprehensive electrification of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy