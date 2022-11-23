In the Assolombarda report, for Lombardy, as well as for Italy, a downturn in the economy is expected both in the last months of the year and in the start of the new year: another node, in fact, concerns the strength of demand, which it is ‘cooling down’.

Trend that inevitably impacts on the growth forecasts of the Lombardy economy, both for the current year and for the following one. Over the course of 2022, Lombardy is expected to grow by +3.9%, a figure higher than the Italian average (+3.4%) which allows the region to fully make up for the loss of GDP suffered in 2020, thus reaching , at the end of 2022, +1.8% compared to 2019.

With particular reference to its sectors, regional industry will shortly close the gap with 2019 (-0.2% value added), affected by the increase in production inputs and the international slowdown. The same will happen for agriculture (-2.4%); on the contrary, the construction sector will increase significantly (+30.1%) as will that of services and commerce (+1.0%).

Less brilliant data are indicated for 2023, when it is expected that in Lombardy the gross domestic product will increase by only 0.3% (in Italy the increase is estimated at 0.1%). Regional result influenced by a contraction in the added value of industry (-1.0%) and agriculture (-0.5%), against a limited increase in both construction (+1.2%) and services and trade (+0.5%).

With reference to regional industry, the ongoing deceleration is already visible in the final balance for the third quarter of 2022: after a first half of the year characterized by progression, in fact, production still recorded growth of +0.4% quarter-on-quarter and +4.8% tendentially, but in the rates it is evident that the thrust of the previous periods has reduced.