Lombard Odier, Guglielmetto is Investment Director for Italy

Lombard Odier: Stefano Guglielmetto new Investment Director for Italy

Banca Lombard Odier & Co SA, the Geneva-based international asset management company, has announced the appointment of Stephen William to Investment Director at the Italian branch based in Milan.

Stefano Guglielmetto held the position of Head of Investment Management and Client Coverage in Credit Suisse Italia where he has worked for the past seven years. In his position he was involved in portfolio management, client relations and the development of new investment solutions, as well as communication and product strategy. Previously, he was Senior Portfolio Manager of Deutsche Bank e Head of Discretionary Business di Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Italy.

Stefano Guglielmetto holds an honors degree in Economics and Social Sciences (DES) from Bocconi University and carried out the Executive Innovation Program at the Haas School of Business di Berkeley.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

