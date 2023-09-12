Lombard Odier Im, success for the first closing of the plastics fund

Lombard Odier Im, the green turning point begins: success for the first closing of the plastic fund

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (“LOIM”) today announced the successful first closing of its Plastic Circularity Fund, which has received interest from corporates, pension funds and private investors.

Among the initial commitments raised by the LOIM Plastic Circularity Fund SCSp (“Plastic Circularity Fund”) we find those from Dow and LyondellBasell, whose support adds to the commitments of important institutional and private investors oriented towards sustainability.

The Plastic Circularity strategy is a private equity strategy that aims to reduce plastic waste and greenhouse gas emissions across the plastic value chain, while offering market returns. The fund complies with the standards set out in Article 8 of the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), as indicated by the European supervisory authorities, and therefore “promotes, among other characteristics, environmental or social ones, or a mix of these themes, to provided that the companies in which investments are made follow good governance practices”.

The Fund follows a technical, impact and financial screening process to identify and invest in companies that offer innovative plastic materials, designed with a view to reuse and recyclability, as well as improved solutions for collection, sorting and recycling. The Fund leverages the technical and industrial expertise of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (“AEPW”), through a first-of-its-kind collaboration, to accelerate the transition to a circular plastics economy.

