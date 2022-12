Listen to the audio version of the article

“When the markets experience a moment of turbulence and at the same time the industrial world is undergoing a phase of enormous transformation, the worst thing that can be done is to move away from one’s investment conviction and forget the opportunities that are being created”. If one wanted to characterize the philosophy behind Lombard Odier’s investment strategies, the concept of “looking beyond” and of placing decisions in a long-term vision, which avoids trends…