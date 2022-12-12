Listen to the audio version of the article

Goes into the implementation phase for the spending of the European funds of the 2021-2027 programming in Lombardy is in full swing. After years of preparation, the first tenders of the Region financed with the European Fund for Regional Development (ERDF) and with the European Social Fund plus (ESF+) are launched. Over 300 million euros between now and the beginning of January, starting from Monday 12 December, with two ESF+ tenders: continuous training 2023-2024 (30 million) and apprenticeship training (21.6 million).

In the first case, the goal is to improve workers’ skills with company vouchers for continuous training courses. Companies registered with the Chamber of Commerce, family businesses, third sector entities, recognized associations and foundations are admitted. Cooperatives and freelancers are also admitted. With the “over the counter” procedure, the company obtains a contribution of up to 2,000 euros per year for each worker, up to a maximum of 50,000 euros per year. Also on the 12th, the first and third level apprenticeship tender for the 2022-2023 training year opens, for the accompaniment to work and the training of young people. It is aimed at accredited training institutions, scholastic institutions, provincial centers for adult education, ITS and also temporary associations in which universities are also involved. The loan is 21.6 million euros, of which 17.5 are insured by the Pnrr. The call closes on August 31st.

Skills and apprenticeship

On Tuesday 13 December, Formare perassure starts, the 25 million euro tender, financed by the ESF+, for employers who hire unemployed people and implement a training course to fill the skills gap at entry. In addition to the training voucher of up to 3,000 euros, there is an employment bonus of 4,000 euros for men up to the age of 54, and 8,000 for women aged 55 and over. For apprenticeship contracts, the bonus ranges from 1,500 euros (men up to 29 years of age) to 7,000 for women aged 30 and over. A further thousand euros are added if a company with fewer than 50 employees is hired.

Milan-Cortina and internationalisation

If there had already been some notices for the ESF+ immediately after the summer, in continuity with the 2014-2020 programming, the Lombardy 21-27 Fesr program is making its debut. The first two tenders will be published by the end of the year and finance investments for internationalization (7 million) and for the adaptation of accommodation facilities in view of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, to which 30 million are destined to strengthen competitiveness of hotel and non-hotel facilities.

Again with the ERDF, a tender for the attraction of foreign investments and the development of existing ones in SMEs and MidCaps is financed with 30 million. Investments must be related to the start-up of a production plant in a new operational site or the expansion of an already operational site.