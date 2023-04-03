Listen to the audio version of the article

Lombardy postpones the start of irrigation in the fields. Thus begins the rationing of water in one of the Italian regions most affected by drought. The irrigation ditches should have been filled starting from last weekend, and instead it was preferred to give priority to the lakes. The decision was taken by the Region and by Anbi, the authority that brings together the consortia of water basins, together with professional agricultural organizations.

Lombardy agriculture represents more than 16% of the economic value of Italian agri-food production thanks to 600,000 hectares, which make up over 23% of the national irrigated surface. Furthermore, maintaining flowing irrigation guarantees the fundamental function of recharging the aquifer which, according to data from Arpa Lombardia, is more than halved compared to the average “It demonstrates how wrong it is to consider drought only an agricultural problem – underlines Francesco Vincenzi, president of Anbi.

The water basin consortia also underline the need for coordination with the managers of the hydroelectric reservoirs, with the Valle d’Aosta Region and with the Trentino basins, which are fundamental for the management of Lake Idro. «It is clear – adds President Anbi – that alongside the management of the quota, the conditions must be created to counter the consequences of recurring water shortages. For example, even cross-border conflicts of interest on the levels of Lake Maggiore remain to be resolved, just as it is necessary to give a concrete start to the interventions that increase the capacity to retain water in the area: from the full restoration of the capacity of existing basins to the basinization of consortium channels, up to the widespread creation of medium-small reservoirs».