Lombardy, the first Microsoft cloud region in Italy starts

With three datacenters in Lombardy, Microsoft presents the first cloud region in Italy which will soon be available to client companies that use Microsoft Azure or Microsoft 365, while Dynamics 365 and Power Platform will soon follow. The announcement was made on the occasion of the day Microsoft Made in Italy. “The launch of the Microsoft cloud region is a significant event for Lombardy and Italy – explains Valentino Valentini, deputy minister of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy -. The initiative not only brings quality employment opportunities, but above all provides technological tools and infrastructures that allow companies and the public administration to proceed along the path of the digital transition. The Government’s objective is to create an ecosystem that increases the level of competitiveness, protects Made in Italy from counterfeiting phenomena, optimizing production processes, quality control as well as logistics and energy sustainability. Microsoft’s cloud region enables these goals to be achieved.” The data centers in the region, according to the US multinational, have the highest levels of security, privacy and performance and will contribute to data sovereignty and to accelerate the digital transition of companies and public administrations in the area. The region datacenter is part of the Ambizione Italia project, Microsoft’s largest investment plan in Italy with an allocation of 1.5 billion dollars over five years announced in 2020 and is designed to create new growth opportunities through cloud technology for businesses, to modernize the public administration and train professionals on the digital skills necessary to complete the country’s digital transition. In recent months, some strategic partners of Microsoft Italy have joined the Ambizione Italia Cloud Region Partner Alliance, developed to support local companies in seizing the opportunities of the new data center infrastructure for their digital transformation projects. The Alliance currently has 32 partners across the country. The new region data center will significantly contribute to economic growth and the emergence of job opportunities to support digital innovation. Over the next four years, Microsoft and its ecosystem of cloud partners and customers could generate approximately $135 billion in new revenue and create more than 237,000 new jobs over the next four years, according to a recent IDC study. The cloud region represents approximately 17.1 percent of total estimated new revenue, or $135 billion in new revenue.

Among the first users of these new infrastructures is Poste Italiane which has been using Microsoft technologies for some time to accelerate its digital transformation and offer Italian companies and public administrations a new series of joint digital solutions. “Our collaboration with Microsoft today focuses on the introduction of infrastructures and the application of big data analysis tools capable of transforming our technological model by aligning it with the best tech companies – adds Matteo Del Fante, CEO of Poste Italiane Italian -. We want to be the bridge between the big Italian innovation centers and the territory for the development of businesses and digital skills, supporting the ecosystem of Italian start-ups and SMEs”. In addition to Poste Italiane, the Basicnet platform has already been chosen by Sperlari, illimity and Elite, the private market of the London Stock Exchange group.

Italy joins Microsoft’s 60+ cloud regions and will become one of the largest of the 17 datacenter regions announced or already launched in Europe. The local cloud region will in fact be open both to Italian companies to support them in the implementation of services on the territory, and to all those global organizations that want to leverage the Italian region to accelerate their digital transformation. Microsoft with the new region datacenter will also provide cloud services to the Public Administration as part of the Polo Strategico Nazionale (PSN) leveraging on Microsoft Cloud for Sovereignty, a new solution introduced in July 2022 that meets the data classification standards of the national government and supports the country’s digital transformation goals with public cloud-based technologies, controls and governance policies. “With the first cloud region, we want to further consolidate our commitment as a strategic partner for Italy’s growth thanks to digital innovation. Together with our partners, we work alongside Italian public and private companies to offer them access to innovative and secure cloud services through which they can improve competitiveness and sustainable development. This is the largest investment that Microsoft has made in Italy in these 40 years with technologies and programs to generate a virtuous ecosystem of innovation in our country» concludes Vincenzo Esposito, CEO of Microsoft Italy.