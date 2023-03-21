Listen to the audio version of the article

«With this second phase the development operation of Scalo Milano concludes, we have exhausted the available spaces» says Ettore Lonati, president of the Lonati Group of Brescia and architect of the metropolitan outlet project. Scalo Milano Outlet & More is thus preparing for a substantial expansion with the addition of 9 thousand square meters of sales area which will develop into a three-level structure with 27 shops dedicated to clothing brands and five premium restaurants. On the other hand, the works for the construction of a multi-storey car park with another 700 parking spaces have already been completed. All this is the result of an investment of over 40 million euros which will lead to the creation of another 300 new jobs while the completion of the works is expected, at the latest, in September 2024. The expansion was designed by Studio Design International of Davide Padoa while the building works are under construction by the Temporary Consortium: eService and Woodbeton.

Over more than a decade, the Lonati Group has invested a total of 180 million in this project built in Locate di Triulzi on the site where once there was a Saiwa factory. «We are ready to begin the last important phase of development which has the objective of completing the industrial plan – explains Davide Lardera, CEO of Scalo Milano -. We want to guarantee our customers the completeness of the mic brand and all this will be carried forward without forgetting to complete the shopping offer with experiences that can be at the service of the territory». As an example, the CEO cites the kindergarten with 24 places at the service of the territory as are the lockers of Esselunga and Amazon. In this sense also the allocation of a space of 1,300 square meters, out of a total of 44 thousand, to the coworking space where the Retail Hub, incubator and accelerator of start-ups in the retail sector, will be located.

Scalo Milano is among the very few outlets in Europe that can be reached by local public transport starting from the center of Milan and can be reached with the Passante, starting from Porta Venezia, in 15 minutes. A shopping center with 150 shops was built on the site of the former Saiwa site, which initially did not meet with great success. The Lonati family then decided to directly manage Scalo Milano, positioning it as a metropolitan outlet. A choice considered by the experts of the counter-current sector which proved to be successful when tested. In 2022 it was visited by over 3.4 million visitors (+25% on 2021 and doubling compared to 2018) while the aggregate turnover increased by 32%.