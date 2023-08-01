London awards hundreds of new oil and gas licenses in North Sea: local business newspaper

In addition, there are increasing calls from his Tories to water down the announced regulation that no new combustion engines may be sold from 2030 onwards.

“Culture war against the climate”

The main opposition party, Labor, which is clearly ahead in polls, accused Sunak of waging a “culture war on the climate” to make up for his Tories’ failure on energy policy. The next general election is scheduled for 2024.

The conservatives are emphatically backing the climate card – and are thus showing themselves to be on the side of the “little man” who, according to surveys, is dissatisfied with some environmental policy projects.

35 million drivers

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph newspaper, Sunak recently presented himself as a supporter of the 35 million drivers in Great Britain, where 46.5 million people were last registered as eligible to vote.

Climate projects are up for debate

Now Sunak senses his chance. Downing Street confirmed that all ministers are reviewing existing commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions “in the light of some cost of living challenges”.

Sunak emphasized that all climate protection measures must be “proportionate and pragmatic” in order to avoid additional costs and “hassles” for consumers.

Sunak denies allegations that the government is undermining its own goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. Even then, a quarter of energy needs would still have to be met by oil and gas, he said. However, it is more climate-friendly to promote yourself than to be dependent on “foreign dictators” and to ship the fuel halfway around the world.

“Now it is more important than ever that we strengthen our energy security and use that independence to bring more affordable, clean energy to UK homes and businesses” – Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Environmentalists were outraged by the government’s climate change. Oxfam called the latest decision “hypocritical” and “dangerously inconsistent”.

Mike Childs from Friends of the Earth called for more funding for renewables. “Granting hundreds of new oil and gas licenses will only fuel the flames,” Childs said, referring to the wildfires in the Mediterranean. On the other hand, more oil and gas would not contribute to energy security because they could not be reserved for domestic use.

«wrong side of history»

But Sunak is also encountering resistance within his own ranks. “Green” Tory MP Chris Skidmore criticized the fact that the project had been announced without debate during the parliamentary summer recess. Progressive voters would vote for parties that protect, not threaten, the environment. Sunak is on the wrong side of history. (Benedict von Imhoff, dpa / pfa)

