London Stock Exchange: How young companies are now to be held

Dhe chip designer Arm has directly preferred the New York Stock Exchange to London, despite Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s personal support for the company’s listing in the UK. The building materials group CRH and the heating and installation technology specialist Ferguson have turned their backs on the London market in recent months and opted for a listing in the United States, while the Irish gaming company Flutter is currently preparing the move.

In view of this migration, the stock exchange operator London Stock Exchange (LSE), but also the British government, have long been concerned that the city could continue to lose its reputation as a stock exchange. Those responsible want to have identified a trigger for the misery: lower salaries for management than in the USA and particularly strict rules on remuneration.

“We should encourage and support UK companies to compete for talent on a global scale so that we remain an attractive place for companies to locate, stay and thrive,” wrote Julia Hoggett, Chief Executive of the LSE, earlier this month month in a post on the exchange’s website. “The alternative is that we sit idly by as skills, employees, tax revenues and the companies that generate them become our biggest exports.”

More lucrative investments lessons of the 1970s

Shortly before, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) had announced a series of reforms to relax the stock exchange rules. In the strict premium segment, the regulations are to be aligned with those of the Aim market for younger companies.

Furthermore, the introduction of golden shares is planned, as in the USA, which give founders influence and a say well beyond the extent of their participation. Already at the end of last year Schatzkanzler Jeremy Hunt presented his so-called Edinburgh reforms, which are intended to revamp the attractiveness of the stock exchange, including modernizing the rules for stock exchange prospectuses, short selling and investment research.

In fact, executives in the UK earn significantly less on average than across the Atlantic. On average, S&P 500 companies spend $26 million on executive compensation. This includes salary, bonuses, company shares and stock options. In the FTSE 100 it is significantly less at around 13 million pounds (14.9 million euros).

According to 2019 data from consulting firm Willis Towers Watson, the median CEO pay at UK companies was $5.5 million, significantly less than half at US companies at $13.4 million. The gap among the top earners is even clearer.

Endeavor Mining’s Sébastien de Montessus raked in £16.85million in 2021, a record in the FTSE 100. However, the handsome sum pales in comparison to the $296million awarded to Expedia’s Peter Maxwell Kern.

Those who move to North America can significantly increase their prosperity accordingly. Laxman Narasimhan has successfully demonstrated this. From $7.5 million that he earned in his final year as head of the consumer goods manufacturer Reckitt Benckiser earned, he joined Starbucks $17.5 million.

British companies are too often hampered by institutional investors’ reservations about executive pay systems, “even when those pay levels are well below global benchmarks,” Hoggett complained. Asset managers and shareholder organizations in Great Britain would regularly apply different standards than in the USA.

Salaries have been a focus of attention at British general meetings for several years. It was not until the beginning of the month that 60 percent of the consumer goods manufacturer’s shareholders voted Unilever at the Annual General Meeting against the remuneration proposal for the management.

Shareholders took particular offense at the plan to pay new CEO Hein Schumacher a base salary of £1.6m, almost a fifth more than his predecessor Alan Jope. Unilever has not presented any convincing justification for the jump, argue shareholder advisors Glass Lewis and ISS.

Salary expectations are a contentious issue for shareholders

A week earlier, the salary expectations of the publishing and education group Pearson had drawn critical questions from shareholders. A shareholder representative at the general meeting denounced the program as “obviously extravagant”, even though the company had been one of the best performers in the index the previous year.

The plan was to increase the maximum bonus from double to three times the base salary, also to meet the expectations of US boss Andy Bird. In the end, the proposal went through, with just under half of the investors voting against it.

Luke Hildyard, managing director of the think tank High Pay Centre, which is dedicated to the issue of executive pay and governance, criticized the LSE boss’s proposal as “a little blinded”. The typical salary of a CEO of a FTSE 100 company, £3.4m according to his house calculations last year, is enough money to attract the national and international talent Hoggett talks about in her piece.

The management team of the large British corporations is considered to be very international. The example of the LSE underscores this. The group is managed by David Schwimmer, an American who from Goldman Sachs comes. He had replaced the French Xavier Rolet.

In comparison to European salary systems, the British do quite well. Observers explain the striking difference to the United States primarily with the significantly higher variable components of US salaries, especially for stocks.

In addition, the performance-related portion is higher for British managers. After all, shareholders can keep an eye on the salary structure because they vote on it at the general meeting. US corporations disclose the data, but do not have to seek approval.

British companies, on the other hand, are obliged to disclose and justify the remuneration of managers. The relationship between the remuneration of the board of directors and the average salary in the company is also one of the key figures that are queried. Deloitte consultants see the system as one of the strictest standards worldwide for remuneration.

However, many companies do not shy away from hefty salary increases. “We cannot expect to find and keep managers in the future if we do not keep our promise that we reward the performance and skills of our employees appropriately,” says the company’s latest annual report Energieversorgers Centrica.

In the previous year, it was repeatedly criticized in connection with the energy crisis and the difficulties consumers had to pay for electricity and gas. This was justified with the statements that CEO Chris O’Shea’s payments had increased fivefold compared to the previous year. However, the £4.5 million does not keep up with US standards.

