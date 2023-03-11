Symbolic picture: The most expensive property in Great Britain is currently for sale in London’s Regent’s Park – for around 280 million euros. Gettyimages

A property in Regent’s Park in London is for sale for 280 million euros. It would be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the British metropolis. According to research by the London Times, the villa has so far been owned by Saudi Prince Abdullah bin Khalid Al Saud. He is said to have used the villa as security for a loan – but this expired without the money being repaid. The luxurious mansion has a living space of around 2,700 square meters and is equipped with 40 bedrooms, a library and several tennis courts, among other things.

London is one of the most expensive real estate markets in the world. However, the Regent’s Park mansion currently for sale by a Saudi prince surpasses even the largest luxury palaces in the area in value. As the “Handelsblatt” reports, it is a mansion with a total living space of 2,700 square meters, which is equipped with 40 bedrooms, a library, tennis courts, a sauna and eight garages, among other things.

That is why the luxury villa is for sale

The sale value of the property: 280 million euros. The house is said to be 205 years old and idyllically situated on a lake. It would be the most expensive real estate deal ever made in the British capital. According to research by the London Times, The Holmes is owned by Prince Abdullah bin Khalid Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. He is said to have used the villa as collateral for a loan to afford a private jet. However, the loan has now expired without the money being repaid.

The creditors are said to have hired an insolvency administrator to initiate the sale of the property and thus get the borrowed money back. However, it is questionable whether a potential buyer will be found quickly. Since the British government began targeting Russian oligarchs, the high-end luxury property market in London has declined significantly.