Dhe biotech company Berlin Cures, founded by two German doctors with headquarters in Switzerland, may have found what millions of sufferers around the world are waiting for: an active ingredient against the symptoms of long-Covid disease. People who are affected by persistent side effects after the corona vaccination also hope for the drug. Because there is no drug against these post-vac symptoms or long covid. That makes the hope for BC 007 so great – as well as the anger that the desired active ingredient is still not available.

Both together, hope and anger, have given Berlin Cures a hype reminiscent of the Mainz-based vaccine developer Biontech. But Berlin Cures has not been able to repeat its success story so far. Instead of giving updates on the development of BC 007, company founder Müller went diving for months. And while Biontech cooperated with the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for the development and distribution of its Covid 19 vaccine, Müller fell out with a key partner. But hope lives on.