Long queues in front of branches – bank is hiring employees again

Because the reason for the new hires is the sometimes long queues that have been forming in front of some of the remaining Commerzbank branches for months. The group had expected that customers would conduct their financial transactions on the Internet from now on, as it were, with the branch closures.

Instead, the lines got so long that they even became a case for the regional press. The editors of the “Braunschweiger Zeitung” reported in the spring on “several complaints” that the newspaper had received about “Braunschweig’s last Commerzbank branch”. The “Frankfurter Neue Presse” wrote that customers were “annoyed about traffic jams and closed branches”.

