August 29, The joint event of Mihayou’s game “Genshin Impact” and Pizza Hut was launched, which aroused the enthusiasm of players. “We queued up for a few hours to do nucleic acid, and when we arrived, we realized that it was a joint event of Pizza Hut’s “Yuan Shen”.” Such was the grand queuing at the South China Moore Pizza Hut store in Dongguan on the 29th. In addition to earning a lot of money in Pizza Hut stores and a wave of brand popularity on “Yuan Shen”, scalpers and “eat on behalf of” parties also showed their magic in this wave of joint activities.

queuing hot



A netizen who lives in South China Moore, Dongguan said, “Pizza Hut has been here for more than ten years. The first time I saw it, it started to line up after 7:00 in the morning.” A full circle.

In addition to Dongguan, on social platforms, netizens from first- and second-tier cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Wuhan have also posted pictures, complaining that there are long queues at Pizza Hut stores in their cities.

At the Pizza Hut Global Harbor store in Shanghai, a queue of several hundred meters circled around the Global Harbor Center. Many players came here to line up early at seven or eight o’clock, but the excessively dense flow of people quickly attracted the attention of the police, and immediately the Pizza Hut Global Harbor store even Short-term store closures.

At 4:00 pm on the 29th, the reporter came to the Shanghai Guangqicheng Pizza Hut store. There was no longer a long queue at the door. There were many vacancies in the store, but the reporter was told that all the vacancies have been reserved. , queue for an hour to start. The store waiter said that the kitchen’s ability to prepare meals has not kept up with the enthusiasm of the players.

At the door of the store, there were many students who came with schoolbags. One student came to the scene and found that he could not enter the store, so he directly bought a co-branded stored-value card of 800 yuan. In the subsequent exchange, the reporter learned that this is a high school student who bought the stored-value card because he liked the “Genshin Impact” character pattern on the card face. The limited number of stored-value cards is more than 7,000.

The above-mentioned high school students told reporters that they queued up at the Global Harbor store at 9 o’clock today, and when the store opened, everyone swarmed them. “I have never seen such a crazy scene.” In the end, because of the limited flow of Global Harbor, they could only come here. this shop.

The enthusiasm and purchasing power of “Genshin Impact” players is evident. On August 24-26, when the joint event package coupons were opened, players even crowded Pizza Hut’s servers for a time.

Previously, on August 24, Pizza Hut joint reservation coupons were limited to about 320,000 copies. Although it sounds like enough, “Yuan Shen” has already reached tens of millions of players in China, and the rush to buy is still very intense.

Some players told reporters that they grabbed several times on the day of the sale, and were “kicked” by the server several times. When she was almost desperate, she found that there were unpaid orders lying quietly in the order, and she became the only player around. A lucky catch.

Scalpers “eat on behalf of” the party to go into battle

In this round of joint activities, Pizza Hut stores undoubtedly made a lot of money, but the scalper party and the “eat on behalf of” party also gained a lot.

According to Pizza Hut’s official event interface information, the pre-purchased co-branded peripheral package coupons have all been sold out, of which 216,880 copies of the 89 yuan single meal and 108,840 189 yuan double package are provided nationwide.

Only based on pre-ordered packages, the total turnover of Pizza Hut stores has reached nearly 40 million yuan. In addition, starting from the 29th, there is an unlimited package of 69 yuan that does not require pre-order.

In addition to the official joint name, various scalpers and “eat on behalf of others” also showed their magical powers, causing players to complain that “this wave of “Yuanshen” is linked with Xianyu.”

In the previous pre-order, scalpers obtained coupon codes by grabbing orders, and then traded on Xianyu at a price increase of about 0.5 times. The original price of 89 and 189 package coupons sold for about 200-400.

After the official launch of the event on the 29th, peripheral products have also been added to Xianyu. The co-branded mouse pad included in the package is priced at 60 yuan, the game gift package redemption code is 40 yuan, and even the pizza carton can be sold for 15 yuan . And this adds up to 115 yuan around the official only 89 yuan, you can also enjoy a pizza, snacks and drinks.

The co-branded stored-value cards worth 300 or 500 yuan were also sold at Xianyu at a price increase of 90. The Xianyu seller claimed that it was “very collectible”. The baby interface showed that 150 people wanted it, and more than 11,000 page views.

In the Pizza Hut theme store, you can also get a free poster by punching the card and shouting the slogan. This free poster, which does not seem to have any features, is also sold at Xianyu for 20-50 yuan. A high school student who met at a Pizza Hut store told reporters that after she got the poster, someone offered her 50 yuan to reserve the poster.

In addition to scalpers and surrounding reselling, there are also some interesting groups of “food substitutes”. As the name suggests, they help players who want the surrounding of “Yuanshen” to go to the store to eat on their behalf, and then send the surrounding items that come with the package to buyers. The reason for this kind of transaction is that, on the one hand, some cities do not have Pizza Hut-themed stores, and on the other hand, some student parties or working parties are too busy and can only rely on “food substitutes”.

The reporter asked and found that many of the “eat on behalf of” buyers pay for the meal, and they “eat” by themselves to run errands and help send the surrounding area. Some will also provide the service of “taking a photo with the “Yuan Shen” ID and the theme decoration in the store”, 4 yuan per time.

Many players have expressed dissatisfaction with such scalpers and “eat-for-you” services, believing that they disrupt the rules of the game. However, some players said that there is a market for demand, and there is no need to step on it.

As we all know, Genshin Impact from Mihayou is already one of the most successful mobile games of all time.

According to the latest report from the data analysis agency Sensor Tower, the global consumer spending of “Genshin Impact” on Google Play and App Store has exceeded $3 billion.

After its global release, Genshin Impact took 171 days to generate its first $1 billion in revenue on mobile devices, not including spending through third-party Android stores. The next two 1 billion dollars took 195 days and 185 days respectively, which also means that the average revenue of “Yuan Shen” reached 1 billion dollars every six months.

China is the No. 1 consumer market for Genshin Impact, generating $973.3 million in revenue so far on iOS alone, accounting for 30.7% of global player spending. The spending power of “Yuan Shen” players is beyond doubt.

At 7 pm on the 29th, the high school student interviewed in the afternoon told reporters that she finally entered the store.

In the original group of Pizza Hut stores joined by the reporter, the store manager said that due to the daily flow limit required by the property and the police station, now only 30 people can be reserved per day. There are still players in the group asking if there are any companions who get up early at 5:30 the next day and go to the restaurant to line up.