Long-term car rental. It’s booming among private individuals

Long-term car rental: a growing trend among private individuals

According to the survey published by the Compass Observatory on the occasion of the Automotive Dealer Day, six out of ten Italians said they knew about long-term rental. Among the perceived advantages, the lower incidence of maintenance costs (28%), the lower initial costs compared to the purchase (20%) and the bureaucratic practicality (20%) stand out above all. From a sustainability point of view, long-term rental is recognized as a preferred way to achieve climate goals. At least one in four Italians thinks that the NLT would make them want to choose an electric car, especially Gen Z (32%).

In 2022, long-term rental for individuals involved 160,000 vehicles, recording a growth that the latest Aniasa Report attributes to the restart of deliveries and the advantages that the solution offers in view of the transition to electric. The study shows that in the course of 2022 the rental world absorbed 56% of all plug-in hybrid registrations and 32% of “full electric” ones.

These factors made it possible to record a 7% growth in turnover in 2022 compared to the previous year with a fleet in the sector increasing by 9% to reach 1.1 million vehicles. In the first quarter of 2023, the long term rental continues its expansion with an increase in the fleet of 7% and registrations of +72%.

With this in mind, ALD Automotive Italia has always been attentive to the needs of its customers and proposes solutions that can adapt to their needs through increasingly advantageous proposals, such as for example 4vantage. The company’s goal is to focus on the company’s core product, i.e. the long-term rental of new cars, offering additional value-included services for the customer.

4 vantage is the new offer for private customers proposed by ALD Automotive Italia. This four-year solution allows you to have a number of kilometers without worries, insurance coverage without surprises and without penalties in the event of theft, greater safety thanks to winter tires included and, finally, faster delivery thanks to cars in stock with reliable production. 4 vantage it is undoubtedly one of the most advantageous, competitive and complete rental solutions for individuals on the market for both short and long journeys.

